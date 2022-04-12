Greenfield Police warning parents and teens about sextortion

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Greenfield Police Department says it is investigating an incident where teen boys were targeted in a "sextortion."

Sextortion is a threat to expose a sexual image or video to extort a victim for money.

Online predators request to be friends with a victim and will add them on various social media platforms.

The predators then gain information about victims and get close to them.

The predator will turn the conversation sexual and seduce the victim into sending them nude images or videos.

After, the predator will threaten to send the images or video to the victims' friends and family.

Greenfield Police is urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of social media and online predators.