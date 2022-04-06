Santa Cruz Police search for a suspected shooter

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)- Around 12:33 a.m. Santa Cruz Police responded to reports of a shooting on Pacific Avenue at The Blue Lagoon.

When officers arrived they searched for victims and suspects and during the investigation learned .

According to police the suspect fled on foot. Through their investigation officers learned the victim and suspect had a prior altercation which later led to a confrontation in the restroom. The suspect then opened fire and shot the victim.

The victim was self transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, around 20 to 30 years old, 6'2, and weighing around 250 lbs with shoulder length curly black hair.

Police are asking if anyone has information to come forward.