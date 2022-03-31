Remembering Selena on the 27th anniversary of her murder

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On this day on March 31, 1995 "La Reina" of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla-Perez was shot and killed at a Corpus Christi hotel.

She was shot by the president of her fan club in the subclavian artery and later died of her injuries at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi- Memorial.

The youngest child of the Quintanilla family, she was born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, Texas.

She started her music career as part of Selena y Los Dinos along with two of her older brothers.

Selena has sold 65 million copies worldwide and was named the top-selling Latin artist of the 1990s by Billboard magazine.

She released 5 studio albums, with several going multi-platinum and selling over a million copies in the United States.