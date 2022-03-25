Skip to Content
Hollister Police save person after fentanyl overdose

Hollister Police Department

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they saved a person who was overdosing in their car on Friday.

Around 1 p.m. the officers administered NARCAN to a person who may possibly have overdosed on fentanyl.

The person was in a precarious position, was not responsive and was barely breathing, according to police.

An additional dose of NARCAN was administered after the first dose didn't work.

Once medical personnel arrived the patient regained consciousness and had stable vital signs.

Hollister police said this is their second overdose this week.

