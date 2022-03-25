Pacific Grove Unified School District to host town hall focusing on dangers of fentanyl

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Multiple agencies are expected to take part in a town hall focusing on fentanyl and its impact of children and young adults in the community.

The town hall is being hosted by Pacific Grove Unified School District and will have medical experts plus law enforcement agencies on-hand to talk about the dangers of fentanyl.

According to numbers provided by the district, opioid overdose deaths increased by 38.1% from January 2020 to January 2021.

Additional numbers from the district said that Salinas Police confiscated 65,500 fentanyl pills in January 25, 2022.

Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto said Marina P.D. also responded to reports of three young adults overdosing in the early morning hours of March 25.

Chief Nieto said all three were able to be saved with the use of Narcan and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

She said the victims snorted what they believed were "Percocet pills."

To learn more about the dangers of fentanyl by attending the virtual town hall you can sign in using the Zoom link created for the event at https://bit.ly/3ifRvzA

If you'd rather attend the town hall in person you can do so by visiting the Jesse Bray Conference Room on Monday, March 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.