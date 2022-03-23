Skip to Content
today at 2:07 PM
Published 1:38 PM

Governor Newsom unveils plan for $11 billion in gas tax refunds

Office of the Governor of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a proposition for $11 billion in tax refunds to help aid with rising gas prices.

$400 would be given per registered vehicle, up to 2 per person.

A grant to make public transit free for three months is also being proposed.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

