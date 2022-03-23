Governor Newsom unveils plan for $11 billion in gas tax refunds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a proposition for $11 billion in tax refunds to help aid with rising gas prices.
$400 would be given per registered vehicle, up to 2 per person.
A grant to make public transit free for three months is also being proposed.
