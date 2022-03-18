Caltrans approves more than $500 thousand for road repairs in Pacific Grove

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Caltrans choose to allocate $578 million for repair projects and to improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

The two projects approved this week include a $586,000 to build a pathway, curb ramps and sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards on Highway 68 from 17 Mile Drive to Congress Avenue in Pacific Grove.

The other is a $2 million pavement project for the City of Lompoc in Santa Barbara County. This will be used to improve Highway 246 from West of V Street and on Highway 1 from H Street to 12th Street to help meet standards for the ADA.

“The CTC’s welcome decision to green light more than half a billion dollars to maintain and repair California’s aging transportation infrastructure is not only in keeping with our time-tested ‘fix-it-first’ strategy but also represents another big step to build and maintain a transportation system that serves all who travel in California, whether by foot, bicycle, bus, train or automobile,” said Caltrans Acting Director Steven Keck.

Caltrans also approved the 2022 State Highway Operation and Protection Program that will allocate $17.9 billion for projects to preserve and protect the state highway system.

This will primarily look to improve pavement, bridges and other highway infrastructure.

All of those projects can be viewed here.