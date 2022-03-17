3 Greenfield men arrested for stealing $8,000 worth of equipment

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Greenfield Police arrested three suspects in connection with a commercial burglary on the 600 block of El Camino Real on Tuesday.

Mario Castro, 64, Gabriel Torres, 37, and Rocio Barajas, 38, all from Greenfield allegedly stole around $8,000 worth of equipment, according to the business owner.

The burglary was reported on Monday and all three suspects were found the next day and taken into custody, according to police.

They are facing charges for burglary, conspiracy and probation violation.

Torres also had six outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Most of the stolen property was returned to the owner but there is still a missing Honda EM 7000 generator.