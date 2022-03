SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they are looking for a man who stole a bike and threatened people with a knife.

When loss prevention caught up to the suspect he pulled out a knife and threatened people.

Loss prevention backed off so nobody got hurt and the suspect left.

If you know who the suspect is contact Salinas Police at 831-801-3549 and ask for Officer Gansen.