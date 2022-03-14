Fire season may be starting sooner than expected in California

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- With little rain coming up in the forecast and extra dry vegetation, California could be seeing an early start to fire season.

The first three months of the year have started to feel like summer, creating similar conditions to last year which saw fierce wildfire activity in Spring.

California is currently in the driest spell in the past 128 years and 37.3 million people ate currently affected by drought conditions.

These severe drought conditions could bring fire season closer and closer.

