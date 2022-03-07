A 72-year-old man was identified in a fatal collision near Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP said a 72-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting two wooden posts and a tree on Sunday.

According to law authorities, Stephen Gardner, of Boulder Creek, was driving northbound on Highway 17 south of El Rancho Drive when he lost control of his 1999 BMW for an unknown reason at 12:50 p.m.

Gardner then went off the roadway and hit a wooden post, then went further down the roadway and hit another wooden post before continuing down and hitting a tree on the right shoulder side.

As a result of the crashes, Gardner suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

The crash is still under investigation and it is still unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.