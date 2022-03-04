Sand City drug arrest yields meth, heroin and suboxone films

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A traffic stop earlier this week yielded heroin, meth and a glass pipe.

A vehicle was doing an unsafe maneuver and when an officer pulled them over they admitted to possessing controlled substances.

Police said they found 10 bindles of heroin, weighing around 5 grams, 12 grams of meth in baggies, 65 suboxone films without a prescription and three glass pipes.

The driver was booked into Monterey County Jail on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia, possession without a prescription, a probation violation and a traffic violation.