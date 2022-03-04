Public memorial planned for Salinas Police Officer killed in line of duty

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- KION has independently confirmed that a public memorial service is planned for Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. for Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

As of now, initial plans have the service being held at Rabobank Stadium at the Salinas Sports Complex on 1034 North Main Street, a source told KION.

The stadium has a capacity of 8,000 people.

Officer Alvarado was tragically shot and killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 25.

His alleged killer Gustavo Morales has been charged for the premeditated murder of a police officer and shooting at an occupied vehicle, the Monterey County District Attorney said.