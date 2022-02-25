Sand City marijuana arrest, 4 loaded ‘ghost guns’ found

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Sand City Police pulled over a vehicle that reeked of burnt weed.

When officers spoke to the three people in the car they saw cannabis besides the driver's leg, according to Sand City Police.

One of the occupants was on probation with an ankle bracelet and so police decided to search the vehicle.

In the search four loaded and unserialized "ghost guns" and over 81 grams of weed in packaging were found.

All three people in the car were arrested and booked at the Sand City Police Department for varying weapon charges.