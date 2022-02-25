Salinas receives $4.1 million in funding for homeless camps

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Salinas has announced they have been given a notice of intent for $4,079,416 in Encampment Resolution Funding.

This notice was given by the California Interagency Council on Homelessness and the grant will help support Health and Safety Day projects that help with service and clean-up efforts at encampment sites.

These sights are along the milelong stretch of land from Natividad Creek Park to Main Street, which intersects with Laurel Drive, Carr Lake and Sherwood Drive.

"We are thrilled to receive this kind of funding from the State. It shows the leadership our City is taking in providing and offering multiple opportunities for services and housing to our unhoused residents," Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said. "We still have a lot to do, but this certainly helps in the fight to reduce homelessness."

The funding will be used for: