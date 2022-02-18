CSU Chancellor resigns effective immediately

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)-- The California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro let his resignation be known effective immediately on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The Board of Trustees accepted his resignation.

“I have been honored to serve the California State University for more than eight years, including as its eighth chancellor, and the decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life," Dr. Joseph I. Castro said. “While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done."

Castro's resignation comes after accusations that he mishandled sexual assault and workplace intimidation claims against a former colleague while he was president of Fresno State University.

State Vice President of Student Affairs Frank Lamas had several complaints against him, that was apparently known to Castro.

Castro, amid allegations against Lamas, still recommended Lamas for an achievement award and later paid him $260,000 with full retirement benefits to leave his post.

A succession plan to replace Dr. Castro is being finalized by the Board of Trustees.

Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Relyea, will be acting chancellor until an interim chancellor can be named.