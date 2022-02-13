Skip to Content
Monterey Police asking for possible video evidence of deadly attack

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Police are asking for the public's help after a man was attacked and killed outside a restaurant early Sunday morning. Police believe multiple people witnessed and filmed the attack.

Police say the victim, 28-year-old Dexter Barnett Jr. of Seaside, was involved in a fight outside Cibo's Restaurant on Alvarado St. around 1:10 in the morning. Investigators say Barnett was stabbed multiple times and died from his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have video evidence of the attack to contact Sgt. Aaron Delgado at 831-646-3814 or delgado@monterey.org. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 831-646-3840.

Author Profile Photo

Lisa Principi

Lisa Principi is a reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

