Salinas catalytic converter theft leads to pursuit to San Jose, 3 arrested

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police say that three suspects were arrested after a call of a catalytic converter theft lead to a vehicle pursuit that started in Killbreth Ave. and ended in south San Jose on Sunday.

At 4:46 a.m. dispatch was called to Killbreth Ave. because the caller said someone had stolen their catalytic converter and three suspects were at the corner stealing another one.

A second caller confirmed three suspects were getting into a gray Honda or Acura.

Later identified as driver Sophanna Danh, 36, who also had meth in his possession, Sophany Phala Neo, 41, and Sithan Sok, 40.

When the suspects saw police arrive they drove off northbound on N. Sanborn Rd. to Freedom Parkway and onto Boronda Rd. at around 90 mph.

Red lights and stop signs were ignored and the pursuit continued northbound on Hwy 101 heading towards Prunedale, the suspects continued towards Gilroy at 100 mph.

A spike strip was attempted and failed on 101 and Hwy 25.

At this point, a Gilroy Police unit joined the pursuit and California Highway Patrol took over control of the pursuit from Salinas Police.

The suspects took the Tully Rd. exit near south San Jose and turned onto the dead-end cul-de-sac at Nube Ct.

Nube Ct. in San Jose. Photo courtesy of Salinas Police Department.

The suspects fled on foot while the car was still moving and hit a parked car.

One suspect ran towards officers and was immediately caught.

A second suspect jumped a fence that had a large dog in the backyard and they jumped back and were captured by officers.

The third suspect was caught by a K-9 unit while they were hiding in a pile of recyclables.

Five catalytic converters, a power saw, a pipe scoring tool and a vehicle jack were found in the suspect's car.

All three were booked into Monterey County Jail for grand theft, conspiracy, evading, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.