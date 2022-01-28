2 Monterey County schools celebrate 100th day of class
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KTVU-TV)- Students from Tularictos Elementary School and Foothill Elementary School showed up to celebrate the 100th day of the school year this week.
Below are some of the students including Aaralyn from Foothill Elementary School.
Some very “old” kindergarten students shuffled into Tularcitos Elementary this morning to celebrate the 100th day of school! 💯 #CelebrateCarmelUSD pic.twitter.com/H2VdpiOjRi— Carmel Unified School District (@CarmelUnified) January 28, 2022
