today at 2:54 PM
Published 2:51 PM

2 Monterey County schools celebrate 100th day of class

Tiffany Swartzel

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KTVU-TV)- Students from Tularictos Elementary School and Foothill Elementary School showed up to celebrate the 100th day of the school year this week.

Below are some of the students including Aaralyn from Foothill Elementary School.

