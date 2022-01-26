‘It was just the right thing to do’: Neighbor helps elderly man escape Sacramento County house fire

By Orko Manna

FAIR OAKS, California (KCRA) — An elderly man said he was stuck inside his home during a garage fire Monday afternoon, as the flames inched closer and closer to him. Luckily, help was a stone’s throw away.

Harold Kaler, 92, told KCRA 3 he was sitting in his electric reclining chair in a room right next to the garage in his home near Winding Oak Drive and Madison Avenue when a fire caused the power to go out, so Harold had no electricity to prop the chair back up.

“I would have just sat there. I couldn’t get out of the chair,” Harold said.

But even if he could, Kaler’s mobility issues presented another problem. He usually uses a ramp in his garage to leave the house, which is owned by his son Bill Kaler. But it was soon completely engulfed in flames.

Harold noted that smoke was coming through the cracks on the door. Luckily, a familiar face stepped in to help. Harold’s next door neighbor Erik Bean said when another neighbor alerted him about the fire, he grabbed the fire extinguisher and ran right over.

Home surveillance video shows Bean making his way toward the house. He walked up the front steps and went through the front door.

“Luckily the door wasn’t locked,” Bean said. “Smoke was billowing into the garage and the door itself to the garage was glowing red.”

That is when Bean saw Harold lying down in his chair.

“I just came over, and helped him get out of his recliner, grabbed his walker and then we proceeded out of the house,” Bean said.

This all happened before Sacramento Metro Fire arrived to the scene. Bean is now being lauded for his quick action.

“I think that’s very kind, but very overstated,” Bean said in response. “It was just the right thing to do. Now that I have a little time to reflect on it, I did put myself in personal harm or harm’s way, but I would do it again.”

Bill Kaler, Harold’s son and the homeowner, said he was not home at the time and is relieved Bean acted so quickly. He also said first responders were on scene a few minutes afterward.

“Erik is a really good friend and he keeps an eye on the place all the time,” Bill said. “The response of the fire department was just incredible.”

Harold said he is grateful to Erik for what he did.

“He got me up and got me out of the place, and I was really thankful for that,” Harold said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said they still have not determined the cause of the fire. Harold and Bill told KCRA 3 that it will take about six to eight months to get everything cleaned and remodeled.

