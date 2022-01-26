Cause of the Colorado Fire determined, how to prepare for disasters year round

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The Central Coast is no stranger to wildfires, but to see one in January outside the typical wildfire season is unusual and it's raising the question, why.

That cause is now known. Fire investigators have determined hot embers from a pile-burning operation as the cause of the Colorado Fire fueled by high winds, but further details were still left unanswered.

With forecasted winds in the picture last Friday night, KION asked if the pile burn was permitted? The response, "I can't offer any comments on that. It is an ongoing investigation. I can just tell you what a pile burn is. That's just basically cut vegetation that people put into piles and then set it on fire. So it was just an escaped pile burn,” said Cecile Juliette, Cal Fire Public Information Officer.

Winds continued to be an issue for the fire fight through the weekend but Tuesday brought some relief and hope for a faster containment.

"We had a good day today. The winds were light today and they're expected to be light tomorrow. So that's a positive sign. We're definitely moving in the right direction,” continued Juliette.

When the fire broke out in the hills along the Big Sur Coast, evacuations were issued and agencies sprung into action to help not just people, but pets find a safe place to shelter.

“Our rescue efforts look a little bit different depending on the event and what is happening. We are able to go out and rescue pets from residences if need be and sometimes people simply just need us to shelter their pets and they bring them to us,” mentioned Dawn Fenton, SPCA Content and Education Manager.

Right now the SPCA of Monterey County is caring for 4 dogs and 6 cats evacuated from the Colorado fire. For those who decide to keep their furry friends by their side, the SPCA is making sure they have access to free pet supplies and food, no matter the disaster.

“We are here to respond to any disaster whatsoever we all think of the fire because that’s what’s happening right now, but there are also flooding events rock slides things like that, mudslides. So we have to be on top of that,” added Fenton.

Something the SPCA dealt with firsthand during the River and Carmel Fire in August of 2020, when they too had to evacuate.

"Be prepared. Be ready. Because as we know a fire in January, I mean wow, it can happen at any time,” said Fenton.

The Colorado Fire is a good reminder of just that. "There is no longer a fire season, there's a fire year. We're in the middle of winter, in the middle of what is supposed to be the wet season, and we have a seven hundred acre fire,” Juliette.

KION will continue to update you on the Colorado Fire and the cause as those details become available. The SPCA would also like to remind people that there is an entire section on their website dedicated to disaster preparedness for your pets at SPCAMC.org.

Cal Fire also mentioned there have been no reports of injuries, so far. Evacuations for the Colorado Fire are still in place.