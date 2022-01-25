Anthony Martial close to sealing move away from Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Anthony Martial is close to securing a move away from Manchester United. The France forward is set to be loaned out to Spanish team Sevilla until the end of the season. There will be no fee involved or option to buy at the end of the season. United manager Ralf Rangnick said last month that the 26-year-old Martial wanted to leave after falling down the list of forwards at the club. Martial became the world’s most expensive teenage player when United signed him from Monaco in September 2015 for an initial fee of $55 million.