CHP: Body recovered from Greyhound Rock after hit-and-run crash

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The California Highway Patrol confirmed a hit-and-run crash near Greyhound Rock in Santa Cruz on Monday.

CHP officials told KION that a driver was seen walking towards a cliff after the two-vehicle crash south of Greyhound Rock. Shortly after that, the Coast Guard responded with a helicopter to retrieve a body out of the water.

The CHP is currently investigating the crash, but the scene has been cleared. We are working to find out how and why the driver fell into the water.

We will have more details tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.