Two victims wounded, Salinas Police investigate attempted homicide on Bridge Street

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) After a Shotspotter alert and multiple calls reporting a shooting at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Salinas police responded to the call on Bridge Street.

Salinas Police said they found a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds on his chest and a 39-year-old woman with a graze wound on the back of her head. Both victims were conscious and breathing, according to police.

They were taken to the hospital, but their injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call Salinas PD at 831-758-7321 or the Tip Line at 831-775-4222 to remain anonymous.