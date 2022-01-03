Marina man wanted for attempted murder

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Police Department is looking for a 42-year-old man wanted for attempted murder.

On Dec. 30, Bonilla was accused of driving in the parking lot while firing multiple shots from his handgun, police said. According to the press release, his bullets hit a fence a dumpster, and cars nearby, but no one person was shot.

Witnesses and victims reported the suspect shooting in their direction while they were in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Dela Vina Avenue, according to the police.

Police identified the suspect as Alonso Velasquez Bonilla from Marina. They said he is 5-foot and 3-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eye. Police said he might have been driving a 2013 Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information on where he might be, Monterey Police are asking the community to contact Investigation Sergeant Aaron Delgado at (831) 646-3814 or call (831) 646-3840 to remain anonymous.