The California Rodeo Salinas is now accepting scholarship applications

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) The California Rodeo Salinas is offering four scholarship opportunities in 2022 ranging from $2,500 and $5,000.

The California Rodeo Salinas started the current scholarship program with Hartnell College back in 1986 and has awarded over $93,000 to students.

Hartnell College Scholarship

Deadline March 2, 2022

The California Rodeo Association will award at minimum two scholarships ranging from $2,500 - $5,000 to students meeting the following requirements:

Attending Hartnell Junior College (graduating from a Salinas Valley high school)

Transferring from Hartnell to a University (must have attended a Salinas Valley high school)

Graduating seniors from a Salinas Valley high school who will be attending Hartnell in the fall may also apply.

Students must be 17 years of age or older and special consideration is given to Rodeo Committee Members as well as children or grandchildren of Rodeo Committee Members in good standing.

Click here to apply

Community Foundation for Monterey County Scholarship

Deadline March 15, 2022

The California Rodeo Salinas is expanding the scholarship program to offer two $5,000 scholarships to Committee Members and their family members for any school they choose to attend, including trade schools.

The scholarship recipient is chosen based on the applicants financial need, academic achievement and extra-curricular activities, according to their website.

The student must be one of the following:

Child, grandchild, or spouse of a California Rodeo Salinas Committee Member in good standing; or

Have worked themselves as a California Rodeo Salinas Committee Member in good standing.

Be planning to attend full-time a 2-year/4-year college, trade school, or graduate school.

Have a minimum 2.5 GPA

A California Rodeo Salinas Committee Member is someone who volunteers directly for the Rodeo-not just as a volunteer in their school's booth to earn money- and whose name is on record with the California Rodeo Association office as being an active Committee Member.

Click here to see the full eligibility details.