CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Monterey Bay Aquarium found a deep-sea fish

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Bay Aquarium team caught this barreleye fish on camera.

According to the aquarium, they're an elusive species that lives 2,600 feet under the ocean. The deep-sea fish has a transparent head with tubular eyes. These fish usually grow to about six inches and can see through their forehead.

The aquarium said the aquarist were on a deep sea collection trip with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. They were collecting jellies and comb jellies for an upcoming exhibition when they spotted the barreleye fish.

The aquarist are preparing for a new exhibition called Into the Deep: Exploring our Undiscovered Ocean which opens in April 2022, where visitors can be face-to-face with deep-sea creatures like the bloody-belly comb jellies, bone eating worms, sea angels and Japanese spider crabs. However, the barreleye fish was not collected and will not be part of the exhibit.