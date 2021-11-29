Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:41 PM

Watsonville man arrested in possession of loaded gun and cocaine

Watsonville Police

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville Police said they booked a gang member into the Santa Cruz County Jail Saturday night, after finding a loaded gun and cocaine on him.

According to the police, the suspect ignored an officer's attempt to contact him over the weekend and learned he had a warrant for his arrest.

Police arrested the suspect on weapons charges, gang charges, possession of cocaine with intent for sale and violation of probation.

News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content