Watsonville man arrested in possession of loaded gun and cocaine
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville Police said they booked a gang member into the Santa Cruz County Jail Saturday night, after finding a loaded gun and cocaine on him.
According to the police, the suspect ignored an officer's attempt to contact him over the weekend and learned he had a warrant for his arrest.
Police arrested the suspect on weapons charges, gang charges, possession of cocaine with intent for sale and violation of probation.
