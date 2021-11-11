Salinas honors veterans with 11th annual Veterans Day parade

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) After going virtual last year, the Monterey County Veterans Day Parade is back for its 11th year.

Opening ceremonies begin at 1:15 at the Salinas High School parking lot before the parade will march from S. Main to Oldtown Salinas.

The Monterey County Pops! is also getting into the fun this year, holding an after-parade concert on the steps of the Steinbeck Museum.

Organizers say this year's parade will be bigger than ever. KION's Lisa Principi will have more tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.