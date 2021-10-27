Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:04 PM

Premier Cinemas to open in Soledad in time for Halloween

Thirteen-fri / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Premiere Theaters in Soledad is opening its theater Friday, just in time for Halloween.

The theater will offer all the traditional food: popcorn, hotdogs, ice cream. Premiere Cinemas has a total of 3 locations: Hollister, Los Banos, and Soledad.

Premiere Soledad has ten auditoriums and they will be playing spooky films this weekend including:

  • Halloween Kills
  • Dune
  • Shang Chi
  • Venom 2
  • Jungle Cruise
  • Addams Family 2
  • Rons Gone Wrong
  • Last Night in Soho
News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content