Premier Cinemas to open in Soledad in time for Halloween

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Premiere Theaters in Soledad is opening its theater Friday, just in time for Halloween.

The theater will offer all the traditional food: popcorn, hotdogs, ice cream. Premiere Cinemas has a total of 3 locations: Hollister, Los Banos, and Soledad.

Premiere Soledad has ten auditoriums and they will be playing spooky films this weekend including: