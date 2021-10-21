Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:06 PM
Published 12:04 PM

PG&E prepares for outages during upcoming rain

MGN

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) As the Central Coast prepares for more rain this weekend, Pacific Gas & Electric is making sure they're prepared for any potential weather-related outages.

The company has stockpiled equipment at their Santa Cruz service center in case they need to restore power.

Parts of Santa Cruz County are notorious for power outages, even without weather-related problems.

KION's Lisa Principi will be looking at PG&E's stockpile coming up tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

News
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Principi

Lisa Principi is a reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content