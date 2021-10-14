Condor that survived Dolan Fire is back in Big Sur

News

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) Over a year later, Iniko is back in Big Sur.

Most condors returned to Big Sur back in March after the Dolan Fire burned through most of the Big Sur Sanctuary last year. Iniko was found nestled in the cavity of a Redwood tree while the fire was burning almost 10 feet below the tree. At 4-months-old, Iniko was taken to the Los Angeles Zoo.

Now, she's back in the Central Coast as of Wednesday. You can watch the condors live from the sanctuary Condor Cam.