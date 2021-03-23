Condors return to Big Sur area after Dolan Fire

News

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) The Ventana Wilderness Society recently shared news that a new California condor egg has been laid in a tree where a chick survived the Dolan Fire last year, a hopeful sign for the birds.

Nine condors died in the fire, and a tenth bird died later from burn injuries.

Despite the hardship, the birds are calling Big Sur home once again.

KION's Erika Bratten will have more on how the condor population is coming back to the Dolan Fire area and the threats they continue to face tonight at 5 and 6.