McWay Falls visitors witness young hiker fall, they share their story hoping it saves lives

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) On Tuesday, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office identified 22-year-old Marie Denea Ishie as the hiker who died after falling off a cliff along the Big Sur Coast. Ishie was hiking in a "prohibited rocky area" southwest of McWay Falls, which is part of Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park that attracts visitors from all over.

