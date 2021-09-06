Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:37 AM
Published 8:36 AM

COVID-19 testing available on the Central Coast after Labor Day Weekend

Los Angeles Church Offers Covid Testing, As Cases In L.A. County Continue To Spike Upwards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: A boy receives a free COVID-19 test at a St. John’s Well Child & Family Center mobile clinic set up outside Walker Temple AME Church in South Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. A clinic official said most of the residents they are currently testing in their South L.A. clinics are Latinos. According to the California Department of Health, Latinos are currently 2.9 times more likely than white people to test positive for the coronavirus. California reported over 11,000 new coronavirus infections today, the most in the state in a single day since the pandemic began. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION)

Thousands of tourists and residents visited the beaches, the fair, and other tourist destinations on the Central Coast this Labor Day Weekend.

If you are looking to get tested for COVID-19 after this holiday weekend here is a list of sites:

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY:

Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium: Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6:45 p.m.

This site closes from 11 am-12 pm and 4 pm-5 pm daily.

Walk-ins are welcome but to guarantee testing access make an appointment here:

Ramsay Park in Watsonville: Wednesday-Sunday from 7 am-6:45 pm.

This site closes from 11 am-12 pm and 4 pm-5 pm daily.

Appointments are available here:

On Sept 10th-Mountain Community Resource Center in Felton: Friday-Tuesday 10 am-6 pm

For more information on testing and vaccination sites in Santa Cruz County visit www.santacruzhealth.org/coronavirus or call 831-454-4242.

MONTEREY COUNTY:

SALINAS-Starting September 9t: Monterey County Ag Commissioners Office, 1428 Abbott Street

Thursday- Monday 8 am-8 pm

SEASIDE-Salvation Army, 1491 Contra Costa

Monday-Friday 8 am-8 pm

SOLEDAD- Soledad High School, 425 Gabilan Drive- Drive through

Tuesday through Saturday 9 am-6 pm

For additional testing sites visit: https://www.montereycountyvaccines.com/testing-sites

SAN BENITO COUNTY:

Hollister- Veterans’ Memorial Building, 649 San Benito Street

Sunday-Thursday 7 am-3 pm

For more information call 831-637-5367

Coronavirus / Health / Monterey County / San Benito County / Santa Cruz County
Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Magallon

Stephanie Magallon is an anchor, producer and multi-media journalist at Telemundo 23.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content