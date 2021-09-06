COVID-19 testing available on the Central Coast after Labor Day Weekend

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION)

Thousands of tourists and residents visited the beaches, the fair, and other tourist destinations on the Central Coast this Labor Day Weekend.

If you are looking to get tested for COVID-19 after this holiday weekend here is a list of sites:

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY:

Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium: Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6:45 p.m.

This site closes from 11 am-12 pm and 4 pm-5 pm daily.

Walk-ins are welcome but to guarantee testing access make an appointment here:

Ramsay Park in Watsonville: Wednesday-Sunday from 7 am-6:45 pm.

This site closes from 11 am-12 pm and 4 pm-5 pm daily.

Appointments are available here:

On Sept 10th-Mountain Community Resource Center in Felton: Friday-Tuesday 10 am-6 pm

For more information on testing and vaccination sites in Santa Cruz County visit www.santacruzhealth.org/coronavirus or call 831-454-4242.

MONTEREY COUNTY:

SALINAS-Starting September 9t: Monterey County Ag Commissioners Office, 1428 Abbott Street

Thursday- Monday 8 am-8 pm

SEASIDE-Salvation Army, 1491 Contra Costa

Monday-Friday 8 am-8 pm

SOLEDAD- Soledad High School, 425 Gabilan Drive- Drive through

Tuesday through Saturday 9 am-6 pm

For additional testing sites visit: https://www.montereycountyvaccines.com/testing-sites

SAN BENITO COUNTY:

Hollister- Veterans’ Memorial Building, 649 San Benito Street

Sunday-Thursday 7 am-3 pm

For more information call 831-637-5367