News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A skunk is roaming free again today after an officer with the Watsonville Police Department helped out when a cup was stuck on its head.

Police said Officer Chavarria came across the skunk while out on patrol and was willing to risk getting sprayed to help it out.

After about 20 minutes, the skunk was able to walk away uninjured, and police said the officer was not sprayed.