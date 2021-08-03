Skip to Content
PG&E says its equipment possibly linked to another fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Pacific Gas & Electric says its equipment may have been involved in the start of a small wildfire that merged with the massive Dixie Fire now threatening homes in Northern California mountains.

PG&E says investigators are examining a tree found on power lines in Plumas County where the Fly Fire began July 22. The smaller blaze combined with the larger Dixie Fire two days later.

PG&E told regulators last month that the Dixie Fire may have been ignited July 14 when a tree fell on another one of its power lines. PG&E equipment has been blamed for sparking some of the state’s deadliest wildfires.

In an effort to prevent wildfires, PG&E said it will move about 10,000 miles of power lines underground.

The utility is also accused of sparking:

