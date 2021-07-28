Watch: ‘Fire Train’ helps crews protect forest from Dixie Fire

News

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Office of Emergency Services shared a video of a type of firefighting not often seen.

The agency shared a video of a "Fire Train" run by the BNSF Railway that is helping crews protect the Plumas National Forest from the Dixie Fire burning nearby.

Crews can be seen spraying what appears to be water from the train in the video.

According to Inciweb's fire information, the Dixie Fire has grown to more than 217,581 acres and is 23% contained. More than 5,300 firefighters are working to contain the fire.