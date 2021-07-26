Caught on Camera: ALERTWildfire camera burns from Dixie Fire

News

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Last week a rockslide caused by the Dixie Fire was caught on camera. This week, a timelapse video caught the fire burning through the trees into the camera pointed at the scene.

Video of our Indian Ridge camera getting burnt over during the #DixieFire The video is from 7/24/21 1400-1500pst pic.twitter.com/ZR6wIglgCD — ALERTWildfire (@AlertWildfire) July 26, 2021

After nearly two weeks, the fire burning north of Sacramento is 21% contained. It's one of more than 80 fires currently burning in 11 western states, forcing nearly 8,400 evacuations. At least 21 structures have been lost since the fire was sparked on July 13.

Dixie Fire public information officer Mitch Matlow told KTVN, "the combination of the monsoon moisture coming into the area along with the heat created by the sun and the heat created by the fire we're putting ourselves into a packaged it potentially could cause a very erratic very aggressive by her behavior today."

The fire has burned 190 thousand acres. No deaths or injuries were reported.