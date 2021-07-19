Watch: Rockslide in Dixie Fire burn area caught on camera

News

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Dixie Fire has burned more than 30,000 acres in Northern California, and Cal Fire is warning that there are more dangers than just flames associated with wildfires.

The agency shared a video showing a rockslide onto a road near the fire as an example.

The Dixie Fire started on Wednesday and is currently 15% contained. It is burning near the area where the Camp Fire burned 153,336 acres and killed 85 people in 2018.

Evacuations have been ordered for parts of Butte and Plumas counties.