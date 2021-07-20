Monterey County Board of Supervisors consider a proposal for an assisted care facility in the Las Palma neighborhood

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Tuesday afternoon, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors discussed a potential plan to consider building an assisted living senior community within the Las Palmas neighborhood off of River Road in Salinas.

The senior community, The River View, would consist of three-three levels of care.

Homeowners in the Las Palmas Ranch residential community are strongly opposed to the commercial building in their neighborhood citing concerns for traffic, neighborhood character, and fire danger for its vulnerable residents.

The vote for the proposal ended with a tie, 2-2, with Supervisors will revisiting the project on August 31. Supervisor Wendy Root Askew was not present for a vote.

