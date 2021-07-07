Watch: Fire whirl from Tennant Fire caught on camera

News

YREKA, Calif. (KION) The National Weather Service's office based in Medford, Oregon, shared a video of a fire whirl caught on camera during the Tennant Fire.

The fire whirl happened on June 29, and on that day, the NWS said its radar showed a rotation in the area. They believe this is what the radar was picking up.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, a fire whirl is a spinning vortex of hot air and gases rising from a fire and carrying smoke, debris and flames. They can be anywhere between 1 and 500 feet in diameter, and the group said large whirls can have the intensity of a small tornado.

The Tennant Fire is burning in the Klamath National Forest in Northern California. It has burned 10,614 acres and is currently 71% contained. The fire started on June 28, and the cause is still under investigation.