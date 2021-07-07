King City residents accused of endangering children during fight with family members

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) A man and woman from King City have been arrested on multiple charges following a report of a fight with family members on the Fourth of July.

Officers responded to a home on Canal Street at around 3:40 p.m. for a report of an unknown disturbance. They learned that multiple people were apparently involved in a fight at the home, and during the investigation, they found that a 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman from King City had endangered the lives of their two children during the fight.

Police said the man drove a vehicle with all four of them inside recklessly and used the vehicle to injure multiple family members. Officers found that he was driving under the influence of a drug.

The man was arrested for multiple charges that include child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury. The woman faces charges that include child endangerment.

Monterey County Child Protective Service placed both children into protective custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Ryan Kenedy at 831-386-5993 or rkenedy@kingcity.com. You could also call the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.