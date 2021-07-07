Greenfield man sentenced to 4 years in prison for domestic violence

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Cosme Gonzalez, 27, was sentenced to 4 years in state prison for injuring his girlfriend and violating a protective order, both of which are felonies. This was not Gonzalez's first conviction. He also admitted to prior convictions for the same crime.

On Aug. 29, 2020, Gonzalez and his girlfriend were renting a room in his family's home in Greenfield. She was seven weeks pregnant at the time. She reported they had gotten into an argument and Gonzalez punched her in the head multiple times, kicked her in the stomach and back. According to the report, the victim said she felt stuck to the floor and unable to move because of the pain. She was able to escape until Greenfield police arrived.

Gonzalez pled guilty on October 9, 2020. He was placed on felony probation where he was not allowed to have contact with the victim.

Almost six months after the incident, Greenfield Police responded to another call, where the victim reported Gonzalez had kicked in the groin after getting into an argument over video footage on his phone. She was still pregnant with his child and according to the report, and she was going to call the police when he got on top of her in an attempt to prevent her from calling 911.