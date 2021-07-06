San Benito County seeks applications for appointment to Board of Supervisors

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Office of the Governor is accepting applications for appointments to the vacant San Benito County Supervisor for District 1 position, according to the county.

The position is vacant after former Supervisor Mark Medina announced in May that he would be stepping down from his position and moving to Florida to be closer to his wife's mother and take a job opportunity.

San Benito County supervisor steps down from position

District 1 covers northeast Hollister and the northern part of the County.

According to San Benito County Elections, candidates for positions on the Board of Supervisors must live in the boundaries of the district they are running for.

Those interesting in submitting an application for appointment can go to the Office of the Governor website here to fill it out. In addition to an online application, an authorization form must be printed, signed and mailed or faxed to the Governor's office along with a current resume.