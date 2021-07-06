Armed man killed by police during Paso Robles barricade

News

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) Police say a man who fired at officers after barricading himself in a Paso Robles apartment was shot and killed by a SWAT team early Tuesday. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Steven Adam Calderon of Los Angeles.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex around 4 p.m. Monday when the man discharged a firearm from a balcony. Authorities say the man threatened to shoot his girlfriend and fired several shots at officers trying to negotiate with him.

Police Chief Ty Lewis says the officers had no choice when the man ignored commands and reached for his gun.