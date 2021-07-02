Tunnel to Towers foundation helps with mortgage payments on family home of Sgt Damon Gutzwiller

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) -- A foundation that helps the families of fallen law enforcement officers has helped to pay off the mortgage on the family home of Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller.

The Tunnel to Towers foundation presented the funds to Sgt. Gutzwiller's wife, Faviola Del Real, and her two children in a private ceremony.

Sgt. Gutzwiller was shot and killed in an ambush attack when he and other law enforcement officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in June 2020.

Gutzwiller's wife Faviola Del Real offered this statement in response to the gift from the Tunnel to Towers foundation: "“I truly do not have the words to say thank you, nobody wants to be in this position, but this has alleviated some stress in trying to figure out how to raise two small children"

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Fallen First Responder Program helps to pay off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement and firefighters.

The program has its roots in the 9/11 attacks as the founder's brother, Stephen Siller, was killed while responding to the Twin Towers before they fell.

Frank Siller says Stephen's body was never recovered.

For 20 years, the Tunnel to Towers foundation has honored Stephen's legacy by supporting the heroes who continue to risk life and limb in the line of duty.

To mark the program's 20th anniversary, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has promised to deliver 120 mortgage-free homes to fallen first responders by the end of the year.