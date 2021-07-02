Santa Cruz suspect turns himself in unreported homicide

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Thirty-year-old suspect confessed to the murder Thursday, July 1, when he walked into Santa Cruz County Jail. Santa Cruz Police Officers responded to the man's claims and confirmed the homicide happened in an RV parked near 900 Soquel Avenue on Monday, June 28, 2021. According to the report, the detective found the vehicle near 100 Front street with the 33-year-old female victim who was living in the RV in the Santa Cruz Area.

Detectives are actively working on the case and processing evidence collected from the scene. If you have any information contact Santa Cruz Police Department Detective Trevor Kendall at (831) 420-5963 or the Crime Tip Line at (831) 420-5995.