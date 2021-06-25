Santa Cruz police help catch man accused of trying to steal boat

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police said a "failed pirate" has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal a boat.

Police said the suspect took an O'Neill catamaran and threatened officers with an 8-foot poll that had a galvanized metal hook at the end.

Officers and Harbor Patrol worked together by using a Harbor Patrol boat as a diversion while officers boarded the ship without the suspect noticing. He was quickly arrested.

The suspect, a 37-year-old from San Jose, has had multiple contacts with Santa Cruz police and other law enforcement agencies since November, according to police. He is now facing multiple charges.