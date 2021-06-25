Gas prices are going up starting July 1st

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) On July 1, California's gas tax is increasing to 51.1 cents, making Californians pay a total of 83 cents per gallon in state taxes.

In April 2017, Governor Jerry Brown passed Senate Bill 1, also known as the Gas Tax Law, which increased California's gas tax by $0.12 in November 2017 to raise $5 billion annually. The gas tax is then increased annually according to inflation rates. In July 2019 it increased 5.6 cents, in 2020 3.2 cents, and this year 0.6 cents.

The money is split between state and local governments with most of it going to fix potholes and rebuild crumbling roads, bridges and public transportation. A campaign for the 2018 election tried to repeal the 2017 Gas Tax Law, but voters ultimately voted against the proposition.

SB1 is part of California Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 which increases transportation-related taxes and fees, like Gas Exercise Tax, Diesel Exercise and Sales Tax, and Zero-Emission Vehicles Fee.

